Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli nails ‘blindfold challenge’, passes Sunil Chhetri test

Virat Kohli nails ‘blindfold challenge’, passes Sunil Chhetri test

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 22, 2023 01:54 PM IST

A fun video left fans laughing as their favourite cricketer Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates engaged in an amusing activity.

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli is famous for heroics on the field but he's equally popular for his off-the-field humour. And sports brand PUMA India’s ‘Blindfold Challenge' is the latest evidence of that.

Virat Kohli (R) and Sunil Chhetri (L)
Virat Kohli (R) and Sunil Chhetri (L)

A fun video, posted by PUMA on its social media platforms on Friday, left fans laughing as their favourite cricketer Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates engaged in an amusing activity.

The video is captioned "Game recognises game" as Kohli, who is blindfolded, tried to recognise his teammates by touching them.

It proved to be a cakewalk for the intelligent cricketer as he easily identified Dinesh Karthik by his beard, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis by their watches but little did he know a surprise test was waiting for him.

It was time for Kohli to recognise Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri. Kohli and Chhetri are known to be friends.

With every surprise element intact, Kohli was put to a test and a few would have expected him to be close including Kohli himself. The star batsman struggled at first and said: "Ohh! ye kaun hai bhai? Ye chhoti height ka ladka hai aur tagda hai. Baal bade hard hai iske. (Who is he? He seems short in height but very strong. Very hard Hair too)"

To everyone's surprise, Kohli finally guessed that it was Chhetri, and the smile on his face after guessing it correctly was priceless.

Kohli was delighted to see Chhetri and later, along with his teammates, he also gifted him the RCB jersey.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli
virat kohli
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out