'Virat Kohli on left, DK on right': Jitesh Sharma's dressing room note in March goes word for word after RCB's IPL win

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their wait for a maiden IPL title on Tuesday night, lifting the trophy in the 18th edition of the league. While Virat Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, was justifiably the centre of attention, it was also a dream-come-true moment for the side's wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh Sharma (R) wrote a message in March about RCB's IPL season(ANI/Jitesh Sharma Instagram)

In an Instagram post following RCB's win, Jitesh revealed a certain manifestation that he wrote inside the RCB dressing room before the season commenced in March. It read: “Holding the cup with Virat bhai in left and DK on side of me. And I am hitting six in final when team needs 6 runs in 2 balls (sic). Wish this comes true this season, 2025-26, fingers crossed.”

And indeed, on Tuesday night, Jitesh was clutching the IPL trophy with Virat Kohli on his left and Dinesh Karthik on his right, just as he had visualised it three months ago. As RCB lifted their maiden IPL title , the 31-year-old’s now-viral Instagram post captured the power of manifestation.

“When I joined the RCB team in March, I was asked to manifest something for myself or the team, and this is what I wrote,” Jitesh wrote, revealing the manifestation.

While he didn’t end the match with a six, Jitesh played his part in RCB’s first-ever title win, scoring a crucial 24 off just 10 balls in a stop-start innings that needed momentum. His punchy cameo helped push Bengaluru to a defendable 190/9, a total their bowlers held on to, holding off a surging Punjab Kings outfit that finished at 184-7.

Kohli's contribution

Kohli once again shouldered the innings with a gritty 43, anchoring RCB’s total on a sticky Ahmedabad track. But it was Krunal Pandya’s sensational spell of 2/17 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's clutch performance in the final overs that ultimately sealed the win, even as Shashank Singh threatened to spoil the party with a valiant unbeaten 61.

“This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment,” Kohli had written in his own emotional Instagram post. Jitesh’s was different in tone, but no less impactful.