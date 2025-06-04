‘You’ve made me wait 18 years’: Virat Kohli bares raw emotions in rare Instagram outpouring after RCB’s IPL title win

Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 long years as Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Kohli, who top-scored for RCB with 43 off 35 balls, anchored the innings before the bowlers held their nerve to complete a historic win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli with the IPL Trophy after RCB defeated PBKS in the final on Tuesday(ANI)

Soon after the win, Kohli took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for RCB fans and teammates. “This team made the dream possible, a season I’ll never ever forget,” he wrote.

“This one is for the fans of RCB who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the IPL trophy is concerned—you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate, my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait.”

See Kohli's Instagram post here:

The win marked RCB’s first IPL title after three failed attempts in previous finals. Kohli, who has played every season for the franchise since 2008, was overcome with emotion after the final ball. He collapsed to the ground in relief and then shared a warm embrace with former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was part of the support group this season.

Kohli’s knock may not have been flashy—just three boundaries—but it was steady and vital, helping RCB reach 190 for 9. Mayank Agarwal (24) and Rajat Patidar (26) provided crucial support in the middle, but Punjab kept striking at regular intervals. Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh all chipped in with wickets to keep RCB from running away with the game.

In reply, Punjab fought hard, with Shashank Singh scoring an unbeaten 61, but Krunal Pandya’s miserly spell of 2 for 17 and Josh Hazlewood’s calm last over sealed the deal for Bengaluru. Punjab needed 29 off the final six balls, and Shashank did his best with a flurry of sixes, but fell just short.

For Kohli, the title capped a journey of nearly two decades with one franchise—a wait that finally ended with silverware in hand and a message that summed it all up: it was worth every second.