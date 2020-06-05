Virat Kohli only cricketer in top-10 highest-earning sportspersons on Instagram during lockdown

cricket

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:12 IST

India may have played their last match in March this year, the 13th edition of IPL may have been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic but that has had no impact on the popularity of Indian captain Virat Kohli. The swashbuckling right-hander has reportedly emerged as the only cricketer in the world’s top-10 highest-earning sportspersons through sponsored posts in popular social networking platform site Instagram.

Kohli is at No.6 in the list headed by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has earned the most through Instagram posts during the lockdown period between March 12 and may 14 according to data collected by ‘Attain’.

According to the list, Kohli, who has 62.1 million followers in Instagram, earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, racking up 126,431 pounds per post.

The Indian cricket team captain has beaten the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brazilian footballer Dani Alves.

Ronaldo’s estimated earning is around 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG’s Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and (583,628 pounds) former England football captain David Bekham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the top five.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), ex NBA star Dwayne Wade (143,146), Brazillian footballer Dani Alves (133,694) and boxer Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide.

Kohli is the only batsman to in the top 10 of ICC rankings for batsmen in all three formats of the game. The Indian captain, widely regarded as one of the best batsmen of world cricket currently, also averages over 50 in all three formats of the game.

Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 had the pandemic not postponed the tournament indefinitely.

(With agency inputs)