Virat Kohli outclasses Ranveer, Shah Rukh to become most valued celebrity: What is brand value of former India skipper?

Topping charts on and off the field, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has unlocked another milestone amid the ongoing edition of the ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Kohli regained his top position on the list of most valued celebrities. The former India captain has eclipsed the likes of Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session (ANI)

Extending his reign in India's most valued celebrity list, Kohli has increased his overall brand value by nearly 29 per cent in the year. Kohli had an impressive season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India skipper arrived at the T20 World Cup after winning the prestigious Orange Cap in the cash-rich league.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: 'Select useless team. Only score against Zimbabwe and compare Babar with Kohli': Danish Kaneria blasts PCB after WC exit

Kohli also dominated the One-Day International (ODI) World Cup batting charts last year. The 35-year-old smashed a plethora of batting records as India contested the final of the 2023 World Cup. The batting icon won the ICC ODI Player of the Year award, and the ace cricketer was also selected for ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year.

What is the brand value of Virat Kohli?

According to consultancy firm Kroll, Kohli had a brand value of USD 227.9 million in 2023. The talismanic batter of the Indian team reached new heights with a brand value of USD 237.7 million back in 2020. Kohli remained ahead of Bollywood actor Ranveer, who sealed the second spot with a brand value of USD 203.1 million. As per Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, celebrated actor Shah Rukh secured the third spot with a total brand value of USD 120.7 million in 2023.

Dhoni and Tendulkar also feature on list

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni climbed one spot on the list with a brand value of USD 95.8 million. Dhoni stepped down as the leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise ahead of IPL 2024. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was placed eighth on the list with a brand value of USD 91.3 million.