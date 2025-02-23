Virat Kohli pats Babar Azam’s back as superstar rivals share iconic moment before high-octane India vs Pakistan clash

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam exchanged pleasantries and spoke with each other before the high-octane India versus Pakistan match in the Group A encounter of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam exchange pleasantries before the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match. (JioHotstar Screengrab )

Before Mohammed Shami delivered the first ball of the match, Babar Azam was seen having a small chat with Virat Kohli as he walked out to the middle alongside the other opener, Imam-ul-Haq.

Virat Kohli was seen patting Babar Azam's back, and the duo possibly asked each other how they were doing.

For the uninitiated, Babar Azam has often been compared with Virat Kohli, and fans have debated who has the better cover drive between the duo.

Famously, in 2022, when Virat Kohli was having a lean run in international cricket, Babar Azam posted a tweet in support of the Indian right-hander, saying, "This too shall pass."

Virat Kohli had also responded to the tweet, thanking Babar Azam for his support.

Returning to the contest between India and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam's innings was cut short by Hardik Pandya as the right-hander was sent back to the pavilion in the 9th over. Babar scored 23 runs.

Pakistan need to win this match if they want to stay alive in the competition after losing the tournament opener against New Zealand.

India did not change their playing XI, while Pakistan brought in Imam-ul-Haq to replace the injured Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

Babar and Virat are both under pressure

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are both under pressure for different reasons. Virat has been struggling to score runs in ODIs and has found it tough against spinners.

He has been dismissed on six consecutive occasions against spinners. Out of these six, five have come against left-arm spinners.

On the other hand, Babar Azam is facing a lot of flak for his slow knock in Karachi against New Zealand when Pakistan were set a target of 321.

Babar played a knock of 64 off 90 balls and played many dot balls in the middle. The former Pakistan captain is being criticised for not showing enough intent in the middle and letting the pressure build.

Babar Azam last scored an ODI century in August 2023 against Nepal, and runs have not come easily for the right-handed batter since then.