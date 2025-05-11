Virat Kohli pens touching Mother’s Day message for his mom, wife Anushka Sharma: 'I was born to one, saw other grow...'

With the entire celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, several celebrities have been taking to social media to pay tributes to their loved ones. Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday paid a special and heartfelt tribute to wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, saying the latter has turned into a "strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother" for their kids Vamika and Akaay. Virat Kohli's heartfelt mother's day wish for Anushka Sharma goes viral. (PTI)

Kohli also paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Saroj, and his mother-in-law, Ashima Sharma.

“Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more every day @anushkasharma,” Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. The duo had begun dating in 2013. They had first met on the sets of a commercial they were shooting together.

The couple welcomed their first child- daughter Vamika - in January 2021.

In February 2025, Kohli and Anushka, fondly referred to as 'Virushka', welcomed their second child - son Akaay.

Virat Kohli pondering Test retirement

According to several reports, Virat Kohli is pondering retiring from Test cricket. He has already informed the BCCI top brass that he does not want to play the longest format of the game.

However, the BCCI officials are trying their best to convince Kohli to board the flight for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20.

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Kohli has been battling poor form in Tests for the past five years, scoring just four centuries. His batting average has fallen from the high 50s to 46. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, he managed just 190 runs despite hitting a century in the series opener.

The 36-year-old Kohli has represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. The right-hander needs 770 runs more to breach the 10,000-run mark in the longest format.