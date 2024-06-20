'Please bat Virat Kohli at No. 3': AB de Villiers makes earnest request to Rahul Dravid and Co. for Super 8 tie vs AFG

Should he? Virat Kohli's batting position has become a major talking point in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Form is temporary but class is permanent. Even though Kohli has failed to register a single double-digit score at the grandest stage, it's a no-brainer that Kohli will continue to receive the backing of the Indian think tank for the remainder of the T20 World Cup. From Sanjay Manjrekar to Matthew Hayden, several luminaries of the game have reminded Kohli’s critics about the batting pedigree of the former India skipper. Virat Kohli with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers during the match against South Africa (X/@BCCI )

However, Kohli can still be demoted to his much-preferred batting position amid his mini-slump at the ICC event. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is still waiting in the wings while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has proved his mettle as a top-order batter at the T20 World Cup. If India tend to keep the winning formula in the Super 8 stage, Kohli can swap his batting position with an on-song Pant.

'Please bat Virat at No. 3'

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has urged Rahul Dravid and Co. to reinstate the ex-India skipper at No. 3 while discussing Kohli's batting position on his YouTube channel. "I have always said please bat Virat at No. 3. Especially in better wickets that they will play now, Virat is the go-to guy at No. 3. He can play the attacking game and also pull back and absorb the pressure if necessary. He is the best player in the world in the middle overs. I don't see any reasons (for opening)," De Villiers said.

'Just make sure you throw the first punch'

Kohli is yet to contribute significantly with the bat at the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old recorded his first-ever golden duck at the T20 World Cup in his last outing. Kohli has notched up scores of 1, 4 and 0 in the group-stage games of the T20 World Cup. Kohli-starrer will meet Afghanistan in the Super 8 phase of the ICC event on Thursday. "Just make sure you throw the first punch. In the past World Cups, I think they have been a bit conservative, sort of feeling their way into a game. They are such a quality team that I feel they can take a bit of a risk early in the game to get the momentum because there is no looking back once they get the momentum," the South African added.