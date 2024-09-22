Virat Kohli pokes Bangladesh with their own infamous 'naagin' gesture during 1st Test, video takes internet by storm

Although he has been short of his best with the bat in the Chennai Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli has continued to entertain fans in different ways throughout the match. A fan video from the Chepauk captured the former Indian captain enjoying himself during a break in play, and also made the famous ‘naagin’ gesture during India's fielding in the second innings.. Virat Kohli during the ongoing Test match in Chennai. (AFP)

The video, posted by a Kohli fan account on X, sees the India batter taking a moment to perform the snake-inspired dance move while fielding on day three of the Chennai Test match.

The Bangladesh team has an infamous history with the dance move, with it becoming a contentious symbol of the rivalry the Tigers share with Sri Lanka, with several of their close matches in the last few years seeing the two teams resort to the dance to take jibes at their opposition.

The move came into the limelight in a 2018 match between the pair, after bowler Nazmul Islam’s wicket celebration irked the Sri Lankan team and led to them using it themselves after winning that particular game.

Kohli's action had people talking online regarding the incident. “He is replying to Bangladesh in their own style. Kohli never forgets,” said one user on X. “Bangladesh ke sath ek nagin battle to banta hai (One naagin battle is a must against Bangladesh),” said another. Several users saw the humour involved in the occasion.

Was Kohli taking a dig at the opponents?

Although it seems as if Kohli was just enjoying himself rather than trying to have a dig at the travelling Bangladesh team, people online were quick to remember the significance of the dance move in context of the visitors.

Bangladesh fans might give Kohli the benefit of the doubt, however, with Kohli’s move not exactly matching the hooded snake celebration that the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry is notorious for.

Earlier in the match, Kohli had struggled with bat, getting out cheaply in both occasions. This included a tough wicket to swallow in the second innings, where he unknowingly edged an LBW decision and chose not to review in a situation where he could have gone on to score big runs.

India entered the morning of day four needing 6 wickets to win the Test match, while Bangladesh still needed 357 runs, albeit with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease.