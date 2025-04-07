Virat Kohli pulls off John Cena's 'You can't see me' gesture, flaunts diamond-studded T20 World Cup ring before MI clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli set the internet on fire on Sunday as he pulled off WWE legend John Cena's iconic 'You can't see me' gesture during the team's practice session at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli is next set to feature in IPL 2025 match against MI

In the video posted by RCB on their social media page, Kohli is seen flaunting his diamond-studded T20 World Cup ring as he grooved to Cena's theme song 'The Time is now'. He was even spotted dancing with Tim David in the RCB dressing room in the clip, which quickly went viral on social media. RCB captioned it: “His time is now, forever.”

Earlier this year, in February, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) presented every member of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad with a diamond ring during the Naman Awards. It was unveiled as the "Champions Ring." The ring had the name and numbers of each player and the Ashoka Chakra in the centre. Around the Chakra are the words: "India T20 World Champions 2024".

India had defeated South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Kohli had to-scored for the team with his 59-ball 76. He won the Player of the Match award for his knock.

Can RCB bounce back to winning ways?

Bengaluru got off to a promising start in the 18th edition of the league as they won their opening two games - against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. However, they were denied a hat-trick with Gujarat Titans ruining their homecoming at the Chinnaswamy last week. They are currently placed second in the points table.

RCB will next face Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former champions are currently in the eighth spot in the table with just one win and three losses.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat has scored 97 runs in three matches at an average of 48.50, a strike rate of over 134, with a half-century to his name.