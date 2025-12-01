Virat Kohli pushes back at BCCI pressure on seniors for 2027 World Cup: 'I’ve never been a big believer in...'

After making a statement with the bat in Ranchi, Virat Kohli, having collected the Player of the Match award, used the post-match presentation to send a subtle yet clear message to the BCCI regarding their domestic-cricket mandate for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli gestures during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium(AFP)

Kohli stood out in India's 17-run win in the opening match of the three-ODI series against South Africa, with his 52nd century in the format, and first since February, en route to a 120-ball 135. While the knock strengthened his hold over the all-time century record in ODI cricket, it pushed him further towards the ultimate run-scoring record in the format, which is still held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Retirement from T20Is last year and then from Tests earlier this year reduced Kohli and Rohit Sharma to one-format players. The dearth of game time in ODI cricket, with the World Cup still in the distant future, has left the selectors and team management worried about their fitness, form, and longevity. Hence, they have been determined to have the senior batters show up for the upcoming domestic List A tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, next month, with the BCCI reportedly stipulating that non-appearance could result in them not being part of the World Cup preparations.

Amid speculations over his return to domestic cricket, Kohli told the broadcasters on Sunday: “I’ve never been a big believer in a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel good mentally, I can play the game."

Rohit has been active on social media, posting about his fitness and eagerness to prove doubters wrong, with fans rallying behind him through clips of his practice sessions—from Azad Maidan in Mumbai to Bengaluru's CoE. Kohli, meanwhile, has stayed out of the public eye since returning to London after IPL 2025, but his knocks in Sydney against Australia and in Ranchi against the Proteas show he has stayed match-ready through his preparations in London.

“I work physically very hard every day of my life. It’s got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It’s the way I live. So as long as my fitness levels are up and my mental enjoyment and sharpness are there, when you can visualise the game and see yourself running as hard, reacting fast on the ball, you know it’s fine," Kohli added.

And it wasn’t just the century—Kohli also proved he can still go toe-to-toe with the younger players, showcasing sharp reflexes and quick running between the wickets.

“I’ve played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket over the last 15-16 years. If you can bat an hour and a half, two hours in the nets without taking a break, you’re meeting all the markers. I understand if there’s a dip in form, you look for games and try to get that form back,” he said.

Will Kohli play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

According to a report in the Times of India on Sunday, Kohli has agreed to participate in the tournament. He is expected to fly back to London at the end of the series against South Africa, but will link up with the Delhi squad in Bengaluru for a few matches, before he rejoins the Indian squad for the home series against New Zealand in January next year. However, the report clarified that the DDCA has yet to confirm his availability.