Virat Kohli reaches early, India resolve to secrecy as ICC, media caught off guard before Pakistan Champions Trophy tie

Both teams may have dismissed it as 'just another match,' but the players of India and Pakistan are well aware of the hype, anticipation, and demands of millions of viewers. Hence, in a bid to hold an edge over Pakistan with the semifinal qualification at stake at the 2025 Champions Trophy, India reportedly resolved to a secret training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai, of which even the ICC was unaware. Virat Kohli during a practice session.(HT_PRINT)

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the Indian team scheduled practice for 4 p.m. on Saturday, but Virat Kohli, accompanied by his assistants, arrived five and a half hours before. The rest of the Indian team arrived at 11 a.m. During ICC tournaments, the media of both countries, domestic and international broadcasters, are given information on the pre-match practices, but none were aware of India's act, added the report. By the time the media reached the venue, India was halfway through their session. An ICC representative told the newspaper they could not forward information on India's practice as they were unaware.

The report added that Indian team management told the national daily that if the players practice late in the day before the match, it gets late by the time they wrap up their session and reach the hotel for dinner, leaving the players with less time to rest. Hence, they decided to start their practice session early.

India a win away from semifinal

India made a winning start to their Champions Trophy campaign. Riding on a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami and a century from Shubman Gill on a tricky Dubai track, India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their opener on Thursday. The result left them a win away from returning to the ICC tournament's semifinal.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opener in Karachi on Wednesday amid losing premier batter Fakhar Zaman to an injury. They will be virtually eliminated from the tournament if they lose on Sunday.