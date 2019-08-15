Virat Kohli registers historic first with 43rd ODI ton in Port of Spain

cricket

Virat Kohli is no stranger to breaking records in ODI cricket and during India’s match against West Indies, the right-hander was able to add more accolades to his already illustrious career with a brilliant century. The batting maestro achieved the feat on the way to his match-winning hundred, his 43rd in the format, against the West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday. Thanks to the ton, Virat Kohli became the first player to hit hundreds in three consecutive ODI innings in the Caribbean. He scored 120 in the previous match and 111* in the last match of the 2017 series.

Kohli also became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade, the incredible stat providing another reflection of his greatness. Kohli has aggregated 20,502 runs across three formats out of which he has scored 20,018 in the ongoing decade.Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting held the record for scoring most international runs in a decade with 18,962 to his credit in the 2000s.

Kohli upstaged rampant Chris Gayle as India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the rain-affected third and final One-Day International of their series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Set a revised target of 255 based on the DLS scoring method after Gayle blazed 72 in pacing the home side to 240 for seven off 35 overs, Kohli was at his most imperious in compiling an unbeaten 114 -- his second consecutive ODI hundred -- to pilot his team to 256 for four with 15 balls to spare.

His 43rd ODI hundred off 99 balls with 14 fours and overall impact on the series ensured him the double accolade of ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Man of the Series’.

This successful chase under leaden skies and with the floodlights switched on gave India the series 2-0 following the abandoned first match in Guyana last week.

