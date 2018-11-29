Virat Kohli remains the number 1 Test batsman in the world in latest ICC Test rankings

Indian captain Virat Kohli continues his reign at the top of the Test batting charts with 935 rating points. Banned Australian skipper Steve Smith comes next and he is followed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Kohli, who has had a great 2018, has scored 1063 runs at an average of 55. He will be India’s biggest hope in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

In the bowler’s rankings, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada topped the charts among the bowlers. With 882 rating points, Rabada leads the table and is followed by James Anderson. Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas (829) is the number three Test bowler in the world.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is fifth on this table with 812 points. R Ashwin, who could be India’s frontline spinner in the upcoming Australian series, is placed at number seven with 777 rating points.

As far as the all-rounders are concerned, Shakib - Al Hasan leads the pack with 405 rating points, followed by Ravindra Jadeja (400), Jason Holder (372), Vernon Philander (370) and Ben Stokes (355).

With West Indies taking on Bangladesh and then India facing off against Australia, plenty of changes can take place as far as the rankings are concerned.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 22:32 IST