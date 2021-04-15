Virat Kohli reprimanded for hitting boundary cushion and chair near dugout; accepts Code of Conduct breach in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during RCB's IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli was reprimanded for hitting the boundary cushion and an empty chair near the RCB dugout with his bat while walking back to the dressing room after being dismissed by SRH all-rounder Jason Holder.

"Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," said the IPL in a statement.

It transpired in the 13th over of RCB innings when Kohli top edged a Holder delivery to fine-leg where Vijay Shankar took a good diving catch to dismiss the RCB skipper for 33.

Kohli wasn’t happy about his dismissal and his agony was clearly visible as he hit the boundary cushion as well as a chair out of frustration on his way back to the pavilion.

RCB managed only 149 for eight but the Kohli-led team stopped SRH at 143 for nine to notch up their second consecutive win of the tournament and go top of the points table.

"To be very honest, we are not over excited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli, who used seven bowlers against Mumbai Indians last week and Sunrisers on Wednesday, said the luxury of having extra options has helped the team.

"Not as exhausted as I am proud (of the team). You are never really out of the game in these conditions. The extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs.

"I told the guys don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well. Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us," he added.

(With PTI inputs)