Virat Kohli reveals his original plan for KL Rahul with ‘Kantara' twist; DC star says, ’Achha hua out ho gaya'

Virat Kohli revealed that he had his celebrations ready in his mind when he was steering Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 163-run chase against Delhi Capitals. Kohli returned to his hometown, Delhi, and scored a sensible half-century to provide stability to RCB's chase when they lost three early wickets. Kohli (51) and Krunal Pandya (73*) shared a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket to complete their revenge of Delhi for their loss at M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this season, where local boy KL Rahul powered DC to an emphatic win. In the Chinnaswamy encounter, Rahul celebrated his team's win with an iconic 'Kantara' celebration to prove he is the main man in his home ground for domestic cricket. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul share great camaraderie both on and off the field.(X Image)

It was Kohli's chance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to do the same, but the former RCB skipper was dismissed for 51 with his team 18 runs short of the target. The visitors claimed an easy win with 8 balls to spare, but Kohli didn't get the chance to hit back at Rahul with his own celebration.

However, after the match, Kohli caught up with Rahul and imitated the same 'Kantara' celebration, while the duo laughed out at that.

The Delhi Capitals posted a video on X revealing the interaction between the two after the match. When Kohli did the 'Kantara' celebration, Rahul said, "yahi bol rha that mai, achha hua out ho gaya. (That's what I was telling him, good you got out)" Kohli laughed out loud at Rahul's reply as he revealed his original plan for the celebration.

“Pata hai, maine kya socha tha, match khatam krrunga, yeh krrunga (Kantara celebration), fir aake tere ko hug krrunga. Inko nahi pata hai naa off the field kaisa hai. (You know what I thought, I'll finish the match, do this (Kantara celebration) - and then will come to you to hug you. These guys don't know how we are off the field.)”

Kohli's half-century was his sixth of the season and fourth while chasing, taking his run tally this season to 443.

After the win, he said that the partnership with Krunal had given his team the perfect platform to seal their seventh victory of the campaign.

"People, I think, are forgetting the importance of stitching partnerships or going deep into the innings in T20 cricket," the former RCB captain said.