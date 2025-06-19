Search Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are massive losses...: England star previews Test battle with Shubman Gill-led India

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 19, 2025 06:15 AM IST

England cricketer Brydon Carse weighed in on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence from the Indian Test team.

The upcoming five-match Test series in England will see a new generation of Indian cricketers take over the mantle, with the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new red-ball skipper. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the Test setup anymore, having announced their retirements from the format recently. Meanwhile, R Ashwin has announced his retirement from all formats.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the Test setup anymore, having announced their retirements from the format recently.(AFP)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the Test setup anymore, having announced their retirements from the format recently.(AFP)

England's Brydon Carse, who is set to make his home Test debut, weighed in on the absence of Kohli and Rohit, claiming that the pair would be a huge loss for India, but it would still be a challenge to face the visitors.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant accuses fielding coach T Dilip of favouritism; lots of sledging during India's practice session: Report

Speaking to PTI, he said, “Look, obviously, you know, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting line-up. They've been experienced players over a number of years and, you know, world-class batters.”

“But the depth that Indian cricket have and the quality and players coming through, you know, they will, without a doubt, put up a very strong 11 and we're ready for whatever challenge that brings.”

The Indian batting lineup will also have a fresh look, especially the top-order. Sai Sudharsan is expected to make his debut and is also predicted to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, comeback king Karun Nair is also in contention for a slot in the top-order.

Carse said, “Yeah, look, I mean, they're quality players. Again, you know, depending on what the surface plays like. I think any batter that you're bowling at, you know, with a new ball or their first 20 balls is susceptible to getting out.”

“So, whenever we have an opportunity at any of their top-order batters, we'll have plans and processes in place, to obviously knock them over as quick as we can,” he added.

The opening Test will take place in Leeds and Carse will also be making his first red-ball appearance on English soil, and is also part of the playing XI.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
Follow Us On