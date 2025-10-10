Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma change stance, give in to Agarkar’s terms; ready to play Vijay Hazare Trophy before NZ ODIs

Senior India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have heeded chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s warning and taken the first step to stay in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup. According to a report in the PTI, Kohli and Rohit are expected to make an appearance in at least three, if not four, Vijay Hazare Trophy games before the start of the home ODI series against New Zealand in January. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will be part of the upcoming ODI series vs Australia(AFP)

The development comes just days after Agarkar said in the press conference for the squad announcement for the ODI tour of Australia that he expects Rohit and Kohli to play in the domestic List A tournament, after remaining non-committal about their selection for the World Cup in South Africa.

He said: “I think we made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, now, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. I mean, that’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and playing cricket, if you’ve got a long enough break. Whether that’s possible with the international cricket you’re playing or not, that only time will tell, but if the guys are free, they should be playing domestic cricket.”

According to a media report from the news agency, Kohli and Rohit appeared to have taken Agarkar's advice and are reportedly available for a minimum of three games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is set to begin on December 24. Following the conclusion of the ODI series at home against South Africa and the start of the contest against New Zealand, there will be at least six rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Delhi and Mumbai. The Agarkar-led selection committee expects the duo to make themselves available for the tournament.

"Between last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks.

"The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Kohli last played in the domestic List A tournament in 2010 for Delhi, scoring 16 runs batting at No. 5 in the match against the Services. Rohit, who lost his role as an ODI captain, made his last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018, when he scored 24 in the semi-final against Hyderabad for Mumbai.