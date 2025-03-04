Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma caught hurling expletives at Kuldeep Yadav for careless act in Champions Trophy vs Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma giving a mouthful to an Indian fielder is not uncommon on the cricket field, but being joined by Virat Kohli in the same act is rare—perhaps the rarest. The player at the receiving end was left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hurling expletives at Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit and Kohli lost their cool simultaneously and hurled expletives at Kuldeep in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Australia on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the penultimate ball of the 32nd over of Australia's innings, Kuldeep tossed one up to Steve Smith, who whisked it off his pads using his lovely wrists and set off for a couple. Virat Kohli, who was outstanding throughout in the field, charged at the ball, picked it up cleanly and aimed at the non-striker's end. Seeing Kohli's quick dash and clean pickup, Smith and Carey decided against taking the second run.

However, as Kohli's throw came in, Kuldeep decided to let it go instead of backing up and collecting the ball on top of the stumps. Thankfully, Captain Rohit was alert at the covers. As soon as he collected the ball to blunt any chances of an overthrow, he hurled expletives at Kuldeep for his careless mistake.

When the cameras panned towards Kohli, he, too, seemed extremely upset with Kuldeep and was seen using slang.

Shami, Varun shine as India bowl out Australia for 264

Kuldeep did not have a great day with the ball. He went wicketless in his eight overs, giving away 44 runs. But India put on a good show with the ball after Australia opted to bat.

Mohammed Shami provided the early breakthrough by dismissing young Coopper Connolly for a 9-ball duck. Travis Head, who started off slowly, took the attack to the Indian bowlers before being stopped by Varun Chakaravarthy for a 33-ball 39.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on a half-century partnership but India once again stayed in the game as Ravindra Jadeja sent back Labuschagne for 29. He another wicket as Josh Inglis chipped one straight to the covers for 11.

At 144/4, it looked even but Smith and Alex Carey made their move. The pair added 55 runs for the fifth wicket before Shami yorked Smith for 73. Glenn Maxwell started his innings with a six but was cleaned up by Axar Patel off the very next ball.

Carey continued to find regular boundaries till Shreyas Iyer's brilliant direct hit ended his innings at 60. Australia's last two wickets added valuable runs to take their total to 264 in 49.3 overs.