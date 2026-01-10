Virat Kohli runs into his childhood lookalike, fans can’t keep calm: ‘19–20 ka fark bhi nahi hai’

Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in being prepared to the best of his ability for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11. The 37-year-old experienced batter has been sweating it out in the nets as he looks to build on his form in the 50-over format. In his last four ODIs for India, Kohli has smashed two centuries and two fifties, and he'll look to march on against the Kiwis. However, amid the build-up for the first match of the three-game series, the former India captain was involved in a heartwarming moment with a young fan in Vadodara. Virat Kohli was unable to control his smile after meeting a young fan (Screengrab - X)

Taking a break from a training session, Kohli managed to make some time to interact with his fans and sign autographs. It was then that a young fan made his presence felt as he had an uncanny resemblance to a young Kohli.

Pictures and videos from the session showed Kohli smiling as he interacted with the kids, and it was clear that he, too, was amused by the uncanny similarity of the young fan to a Kohli from childhood.

Also Read: Manjrekar doubles down after saying Virat Kohli chose the easiest format to play: ‘Won’t find batting great in ODIs' The internet is now filled with reactions, and several fans are calling the youngster a “mini Kohli.” Many users are comparing the child to Kohli's old childhood picture.

Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “19-20 ka bhi farak nahi hai. (There is very little difference between the images).”

Another fan commented, “Really looking like same to same.”

“Mini VK,” wrote another user.

“Very funny, King Kohli. Same to same copy,” commented another user.