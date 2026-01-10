Virat Kohli runs into his childhood lookalike, fans can’t keep calm: ‘19–20 ka fark bhi nahi hai’
Virat Kohli was unable to control his smile after meeting a young fan who closely resembled him. Watch the video here.
Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in being prepared to the best of his ability for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11. The 37-year-old experienced batter has been sweating it out in the nets as he looks to build on his form in the 50-over format. In his last four ODIs for India, Kohli has smashed two centuries and two fifties, and he'll look to march on against the Kiwis. However, amid the build-up for the first match of the three-game series, the former India captain was involved in a heartwarming moment with a young fan in Vadodara.
Taking a break from a training session, Kohli managed to make some time to interact with his fans and sign autographs. It was then that a young fan made his presence felt as he had an uncanny resemblance to a young Kohli.
Pictures and videos from the session showed Kohli smiling as he interacted with the kids, and it was clear that he, too, was amused by the uncanny similarity of the young fan to a Kohli from childhood.
The internet is now filled with reactions, and several fans are calling the youngster a “mini Kohli.” Many users are comparing the child to Kohli's old childhood picture.
Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “19-20 ka bhi farak nahi hai. (There is very little difference between the images).”
Another fan commented, “Really looking like same to same.”
“Mini VK,” wrote another user.
“Very funny, King Kohli. Same to same copy,” commented another user.
Kohli's recent form
After the ODIs against South Africa, Kohli also played for Delhi in the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a century and a half-century. He was also expected to play the fixture against Railways on January 6, but at the last minute, he was deemed unavailable for the contest.
After retiring from Tests, questions were raised about Kohli and whether he would be able to make the trip to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia for the 2027 World Cup. However, after the failures in the first two ODIs against Australia, Kohli roared back, hitting two centuries and two fifties.
Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, also shared two hundred-plus partnerships- one against Australia in Sydney and one against South Africa in Ranchi. The duo would look to continue with their form in the upcoming three matches against the Blackcaps.
The three ODIs against New Zealand will be played on January 11, 14 and 18 at Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore.