Virat Kohli's catch video draws stunning reaction from Anushka Sharma on Instagram

"He's worth his place in the team for his fielding alone and he's proved that again," said Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box when Virat Kohli took a one-handed stunner in the last over of India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia in Brisbane. Such was the brilliance of Kohli's athleticism - he moved swiftly, timed his jump to perfection and stuck out his hand right hand to pluck the ball out of thin air - that even the Australian dugout could not help but smile and admire. The likes of Tim David and David Warner were seen smiling in disbelief as Kohli pulled off that catch right in front of them to send back Pat Cummins off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Kohli's catch was all over the internet on Monday, drawing admiration and jaw-dropping reactions from fans across the globe but the best of the lot perhaps came from his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka shared the video of Kohli's one-handed blinder on her Instagram story and wrote, "beauty! One-handed screamer!"

Here is how the fans reacted to Anushka Sharma's Instagram after Virat Kohli's one-handed catch against Australia

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram story. She praised Virat Kohli's incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/SK6wcSnQ5o — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022

Anushka showers love on Virat pic.twitter.com/OqvbAusRlI — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 17, 2022

It indeed was. Australia needed only 7 runs off 4 balls when Cummins blasted that Shami low full toss. If it wasn't for Kohli and his reflexes then that ball could well have gone for a flat six and all but ended the match. But Kohli not only denied Australia of 6 runs but also sent back Cummins. After that Shami landed a hat-trick of perfect yorkers and picked up two more wickets as India won the match by 6 runs.

The fact that Kohli's brilliant catch came an over after he had ran out Australia's dangerous ball-striker Tim David with a direct-hit run out spoke volumes about his fitness and the importance of fielding in changing the course of a match.

Kohli also scored 19 runs with the bat which may not seem that big but was important not to let the momentum swing back Australia's way after India had just lost a couple of quick wickets. Apart from Kohli and Shami, opener KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) too had a good outing. It was because of their fifties that were able to put 186 runs on the board while batting first which was ably defended by some precise death bowling from Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami.

India will play another warm-up match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the same venue before travelling to Melbourne for their T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Pakistan on October 23.

