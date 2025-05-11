Virat Kohli’s decision on Test future holds Shreyas Iyer’s fate as BCCI braces for defining twist before England tour

Shreyas Iyer may have made his way back into the BCCI’s central contracts list with a strong domestic season, but a return to the Indian Test squad is far from guaranteed. Despite being a regular member of India's ODI team and having played an influential role in India's recent Champions Trophy triumph, the middle-order batter is currently not in the selectors’ plans for either India A or the senior side – unless the situation around Virat Kohli’s availability prompts a rethink. Shreyas Iyer (L) hasn't been part of India's Test team since February last year(PTI)

As per a Cricbuzz report, Iyer is not part of the immediate scheme of things. However, if Kohli, who has reportedly expressed his intention to retire from Test cricket, indeed decides to call time on his illustrious red-ball career, the door could open for Iyer’s return for the England series. The BCCI is actively in talks with Kohli to delay any such decision, given the team’s transition phase and the vacuum created by Rohit Sharma’s retirement.

Iyer, who last played a Test in February 2024, has endured a bumpy ride over the past year. In the same month, he was dropped from the central contract list after failing to make himself available for Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy. The BCCI had made it clear that players prioritising IPL over domestic cricket would face consequences. While Iyer cited a back injury, the board was unconvinced.

Eventually, he joined the Mumbai side in the knockout stages and played a key role in their title-winning run. Iyer continued to play for Mumbai in the 2024/25 season, too, and produced exceptional performances for the side across formats.

That turnaround, both in form and commitment, helped Iyer regain his central contract in the revised list announced earlier this year. But despite that, the selectors may remain non-committal about his red-ball future.

Transitional phase

The upcoming series in England is being seen as a fresh chapter for the Test team, with a new captain likely to take charge. It is widely reported that Shubman Gill might take over the captaincy following Rohit's retirement; however, Kohli’s possible absence will certainly deepen the leadership vacuum, with the likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah taking a bigger role in the leadership group.