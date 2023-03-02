Virat Kohli's 'poor shot selection' attracts strong reactions from Shastri, Gavaskar, Karthik in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

It has been that kind of a series for Virat Kohli. On pitches where most of the Indian and Australian batters have struggled, he has looked largely untroubled and solid but has somehow managed to get out against the run of play. It started from the second Test in Delhi when he was out for 44 to a debatable LBW decision and it has continued till the third Test in Indore. All it has taken from Kohli is just one mistake in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On Day 2 of the third Test in Indore, it was his shot selection that let him down. In the 23rd over of India's second innings, Kohli hit Matthew Kuhnemann for a four. The key here was how he picked up the length so early, transferred his weight to the backfoot and punched it through the covers. He was quick to spot the length again in the next delivery. But this time, the left-arm spinner came close to the stumps. Kohli, instead of going straight towards mid-on, squared up way too much for comfort and tried to work the ball squarer. The ball kept a tad low and struck him in line with the stumps.

The umpire raised his finger and so livid was Kohli with his choice of shot that he did not properly consult with partner Cheteshwar Pujara for a review. Not that it would have mattered much as replayed showed that the ball would have clipped the stumps and the decision would have been upheld. Kohli went back to the pavilion for 13.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were in the commentary box when Kohli was dismissed.

"Poor shot selection. The ball wasn't bouncing much, the better option would have been if he had targeted mid-on with a straighter bat," Shastri said.

"He does punch the ball very well with the bottom hand and this time he was looking to play it squarer. He missed it completely," felt Gavaskar.

"Also, the fact that he didn't take the DRS and just walked out, tells me that he was very aware that probably he was too deep in his crease. He walked up to Pujara, who gave him a grin. I think it felt out to him," said Karthik.

"It would have been the umpire's call. Normally an umpire would give this out just on the shot played," Shastri added.

Barring Cheteshwar Pujara, India's batters were all at sea on a difficult track in their second innings. After getting bowled out for 109 in the first innings, they could only manage 163 in their second innings, giving Australia a 76-run target to win the match when play resumes on Day 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON