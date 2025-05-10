Virat Kohli said 'I am done' after India lost to Australia; BCCI turned down captaincy request as Gambhir wants…: Report

The speculations are rife that Virat Kohli might take the big decision to announce his retirement from red-ball cricket as the BCCI is planning to announce the squad for the England tour in the coming days. Kohli, who is going through a lean patch, has reportedly told the BCCI that he is planning to announce his retirement, but the board has advised him to reconsider his decision. Virat Kohli's last four-year slump has dropped his average below 50.(AFP)

Meanwhile, according to a report on the Times of India, Kohli has already dropped hints on his retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the batting maestro struggled after scoring a century in the first Test. The report suggested that not many took it seriously during the tour, as it was an intense series in which India put up a fight until the final Test.

In his illustrious Test career, Kohli has scored 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries so far. His last four-year slump has dropped his average below 50.

The batting maestro scored a century in Perth but ended up scoring only 190 runs in the series. Kohli's persistent vulnerability outside the off-stump – frequently edging deliveries to the slip cordon or wicketkeeper – proved to be his undoing, especially during the BGT. This technical flaw, which has plagued him for the past four years, has now become a major concern for Team India, leaving the management and fans alike wondering if he can rediscover his once-dominant form.

'BCCI and Gautam Gambhir don't want stop-gap solutions'

Earlier, the reports also suggested that Kohli also raised his hand for the captaincy role as the selectors have a big task to announce the new skipper for the red-ball format. He expressed his desire to take over the big responsibility as a stop-gap person for now to groom the next leader for the upcoming WTC cycle. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the board don't want a temporary solution and want a youngster to take over the charge from the England series only.

"A new WTC cycle is starting. Future and continuity has to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can't be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two Test series haven't been ideal for the team and the England series is very crucial," a source tracking developments told Times of India.

The BCCI wants Kohli's presence for the England tour as they need an experienced campaigner for the big series after Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement this week.

In the 2021 England tour, Virat made 249 runs in five matches at an average of 27.66, with two fifties in nine innings. Virat has played 17 Tests in England, scoring 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21, with two centuries and five fifties in 33 innings and the best score of 149.