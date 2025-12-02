Virat Kohli says no to playing Vijay Hazare Trophy; rift with Gautam Gambhir out in the open: Report

Ever since the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the decision-makers - the BCCI, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar - have been clear in wanting to see centrally contracted players turn up for their respective teams in domestic cricket whenever the international calendar allows. Hence, it is no surprise that some within the board want to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep up with the demands and rigours of international cricket. Virat Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi against South Africa. (@BCCI X)

However, according to a report by NDTV, Kohli has taken a defiant stance against the BCCI directive, as he has refused to turn up for Delhi in the upcoming domestic tournament, which is set to begin later this month. It has been reliably learnt that the BCCI wanted the two senior players to play the 50-over competition before the three-match series against New Zealand in January.

The NDTV report states that while Rohit is ready to represent Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare, the same cannot be said about Virat. With Kohli taking such a stance, he is set for a collision course with the decision makers and the team management.

"The issue is with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He (Kohli) simply doesn't want to play. When Rohit Sharma is also playing, how can there be an exception for one player? And what do we tell the other players? That someone is different from all of you?" the source told NDTV.

It is also worth mentioning that the former India captain, who turned 37 last month, had hinted about not playing “excessive cricket” after winning the Player of the Match award in Ranchi.

"I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Kohli's relationship with Gambhir turns cold

During the first ODI, Virat was also seen giving a cold shoulder to head coach Gambhir after he seemingly ignored him post India's win. The former India captain was spotted looking at his phone as he walked right past Gambhir inside the dressing room.

According to NDTV, the relationship between Gambhir and Kohli has turned “cold” due to disagreements over certain important topics regarding the batter's future, leaving the dressing room atmosphere in dire straits. On Tuesday afternoon, selector Pragyan Ojha was spotted having an intense discussion with Kohli at the Ranchi airport, and it is believed he was used as a mediator to help resolve issues between the two former India teammates.

It is worth mentioning that both Rohit and Virat played in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, following the BCCI's firm directive. However, the duo called time on their Test careers just five months later, days ahead of the squad announcement for the England series.

Earlier this year, several reports claimed that the two senior statesmen might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour dreams of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup. Amid the rising questions about their future, both Rohit and Virat answered their critics in style by showcasing smashing form with the bat.