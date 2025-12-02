Kohli has serious exchange with BCCI selector before 2nd ODI; Rohit, Gambhir share upbeat moment amid rift chatter

After an impressive start to the ODI campaign against South Africa last Sunday in Ranchi, the Indian team reached Raipur on Tuesday for the second match of the three-game series. The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Having won the series opener by 17 runs, India will look to wrap up the contest in Raipur with an unassailable 2-0 lead. India will play the 2nd South Africa ODI on Wednesday

In a video circulating on social media, the Indian team was spotted waiting for departure at Ranchi airport on Tuesday morning. Virat Kohli was seen having an intense discussion with former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha, the newest member of the BCCI's selection committee. In the short clip shared on X, previously known as Twitter, Kohli is seen doing all the talking as Ojha listened to him quietly.

Meanwhile, in a different video, former India captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a fun interaction with Ojha and India head coach Gautam Gambhir. For the unversed, Ojha not only shared the Indian dressing room with Rohit, but the two were also part of the same IPL franchises twice - Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

The video emerged a day after reports claimed that Gambhir’s relationship with Rohit and Kohli was not as strong as it had been, affecting the atmosphere in the ODI dressing room, while the setups for T20Is and Tests reportedly remained positive.

“The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam - venues for the second and third ODIs,” Dainik Jagran quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Irrespective of their off-field relationship, the ODI team has managed to win two of their last four matches, with Rohit and Kohli leading the show. Having returned to international cricket after eight months, both were dismissed for a duck in their opening game in the ODI series in October against Australia. However, they both bounced back quickly.

Rohit scored a valiant fifty and followed it up with a knock of 121 runs to win the Player of the Series award, and then scored a third consecutive half-century score in the format, this time against South Africa last Sunday. Kohli, on the other hand, was dismissed for duck in the second game as well, but scored a match-winning 74 and forged a 165-run stand alongside Rohit in the final game in Australia. And on Sunday, he scored 135 runs to help India win. it was his 52nd career ton in ODI cricket and third at the venue.