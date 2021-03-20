Virat Kohli shatters two huge records, India post their highest T20I score vs England

Virat Kohli broke multiple records as India posted their highest total against England in T20Is. Opening the batting for the first time in this series, Kohli slammed an unbeaten 80 to lead India to a mammoth 224 for 2 after being invited to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan in the series-deciding 5th T20I in Ahmedabad.

In the process, Kohli became the highest run-scorer by a captain in T20Is and also went past New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to register most fifty-plus scores as a captain in T20Is.

This was Kohli’s 28th fifty in T20Is and 12th one as captain in 45 matches.

Most fifty+ scores as a captain





Kohli went past Australia captain Aaron Finch to register most runs as skipper in T20Is.

Kohli opened the batting with Rohit Sharma as India decided to play an extra bowler by dropping KL Rahul from the top.

The move proved to be a great one for India as India got off to a flying start. Rohit and Kohli put on 94 runs together.

Rohit did the bulk of the scoring in their partnership as Kohli was more than happy to enjoy a sensational display of stroke-making from the other end.

Rohit, who was rested for the first two games and did not get much in the next two, enhanced his reputation of a big match player on Saturday. Most of his five sixes were his trademark shot, the seemingly effortless pull over deep square leg.

Also a treat to the eye were his rasping straight drives off a seriously quick Mark Wood in his first over. Kohli too pulled Wood into the stands, a shot that got him fully pumped up. It was not entirely a surprise that Rohit got to his fifty with a maximum before playing one on to his stumps off Stokes.

As Kohli paced his innings beautifully at the other end, he had the company of a supremely confident Suryakumar, who carried on from where he left in his debut game.

The Mumbai batsman further increased the intensity of the innings with two consecutive sixes off leggie Adil Rashid. Then he toyed with pacer Jordan with three fours in a row with his scoop shot reminding of his exploits in the IPL. That over went for 19, taking India to 133 for one in 12 overs.

