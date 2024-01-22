'Virat Kohli showing aggressive signs': Irfan Pathan warns Ben Stokes and Co. about India star ahead of England series

Fresh from finishing as India's leading run-getter in South Africa, former India skipper Virat Kohli will hope to record another run-fest series in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Runners-up in the first two editions of the WTC, Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to host England in their next red-ball assignment. Is Kohli back to his best? Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is expecting the batting maestro to live up to expectations after the South Africa series. Irfan said that Kohli was exceptional in the South Africa series(ANI-PTI)

Kohli returned to the Indian side after an impressive campaign at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year. Kohli scored 38 off 64 balls in the 1st innings of the South Africa series opener. The premier batter played a gritty knock of 76 off 82 balls in India's second essay at Centurion. Kohli then scored 46 off 59 balls in the Cape Town Test that India won by seven wickets.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma will need to...': Sunil Gavaskar's crucial advice for India skipper in lead-up to 1st Test vs England

‘Kohli is back at his very best’

"Virat Kohli is back at his very best, this is good news for Indian cricket and Virat Kohli fans. He was exceptional in South Africa and his foot movement was brilliant. He is showing aggressive signs with his footwork and that might help him score runs in the England series," Pathan told Star Sports.

Kohli arrives in Hyderabad for England Test series

Averaging 43.00, Kohli amassed 172 runs for India in the two-Test series against South Africa. Kohli will record his 114th Test appearance for India in the England series opener at Hyderabad. The former India skipper recently arrived in Hyderabad for the 1st Test between India and England. Averaging 49.16, Kohli has amassed 8,848 runs in 113 Tests for India.

How Kohli has performed in WTC 2023-2025

The 35-year-old has 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name in the longest format. The former India skipper has played four Tests in the 2023-2026 cycle of the WTC. Kohli scored 369 runs in 4 tests for the Asian giants. With 770 runs in nine games, Australia's Usman Khawaja is the leading run-getter in the WTC 2023-2025. Kohli-starrer India will meet Ben Stokes' England in the first Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.