Virat Kohli skips practice again, India given rest day ahead of T20 World Cup opener against Ireland because of SL vs SA

Team India wrapped up an impressive outing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York last week as they beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in their only warm-up game in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat as India set a target of 183 before the bowlers, with an inspiring show from Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube, restricted Bangladesh to just 122 for nine. Virat Kohli is yet to have his first practice session with the Indian team

Virat Kohli was the only player to not be part of the warm-up game. He had reportedly extended his period of break from cricket after his IPL 2024 campaign ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's heartbreaking loss in the Eliminator tie. While the former India captain was expected to leave with the first batch of players, a report in Indian Express late last month revealed that Kohli would fly to New York at a later date after seeking prior permission from the BCCI.

Kohli joined the Indian side on the eve of the warm-up game against Bangladesh and skipped all three practice sessions that India had at the Cantiague Park, a makeshift venue designed by the ICC for teams to prepare for their respective World Cup matches in New York.

The 35-year-old was expected to have his first practice session on Sunday with India having their World Cup opener on Wednesday against Ireland as fans in New York wait with baited breathe to watch their superstar. However, journalist Vimal Kumar, who is currently in the U.S, reported that the Indian team was given a rest day after their warm-up game win, hence Kohli missed another practice session as Sri Lanka and South Africa had their respective training drills at the Cantiague Park on Sunday, ahead of their T20 World Cup opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The report further said that Kohli will be part of India's training session on Monday, with timings yet to be confirmed.

The batting superstar heads into the World Cup on the back of a stellar run in IPL 2024 where he smashed 741 runs in 15 innings to win the Orange Cap for the second time in his career. Not to forget, he is also the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup history, having amassed 1141 runs in 27 appearances since 2012.