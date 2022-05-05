Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli blasted for aggressive celebration after MS Dhoni's dismissal during RCB vs CSK IPL match
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli blasted for aggressive celebration after MS Dhoni's dismissal during RCB vs CSK IPL match

Virat Kohli's body language and aggressive celebration after MS Dhoni's dismissal didn't go well with the supporters, who were quick to vent out their emotions on Twitter.
Virat Kohli's reaction after MS Dhoni's dismissal
Virat Kohli's reaction after MS Dhoni's dismissal
Updated on May 05, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued to compound as he was dismissed on 30 off 33 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the latter won by 13 runs, at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday evening. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

While Kohli's poor run with the bat remains an area of concern, fans were upset with the former RCB skipper for an entire different reason.

The 33-year-old's body language afte MS Dhoni dismissal didn't go well with the supporters, who were quick to vent out their emotions on Twitter.

The CSK captain was dismissed in the penultimate over bowled by Josh Hazlewood as he tried to clear the mid-wicket fence but his shot went straight to Rajat Patidar in the deep. Soon after the fielder completed the catch an exhilarated Kohli was seen shouting, which was caught on camera.

Here are a few reactions:

With both RCB and CSK still trying to find their foot in the ongoing season, the outcome of the contest was equally important for both the sides.

However, Dhoni, the finisher, failed to take CSK home as he was dismissed on 2. Meanwhile, despite a firm start CSK could only manage 160/8 in response to RCB's 173/8.

With this win RCB have now moved into the top four with six wins from 11 matches. CSK, on the other hand, have three wins from 10 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 virat kohli ms dhoni + 1 more
ipl 2022 virat kohli ms dhoni
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out