Virat Kohli slams 60th International ton, leaves legends behind

Virat Kohli walks out to bat, Virat Kohli scores runs, and Virat Kohli breaks record. Well, this has been the template to his batting in the recent past. Such is the hunger to score runs and win matches for his side that Kohli has made it a regular habit to not only breach records but to sprint past them.

It was no different in the first ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. The visitors put in a much-improved performance with the bat and on the back of a blazing century by Shimron Hetmyer posted 322.

India did not get off to a great start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan in only the second over. However, it set the stage for Virat Kohli, who sauntered out, took guard and scythed the Windies attack all over the place. Crunching boundaries off the front foot and then off the backfoot, the Indian captain looked switched on right from the word go.

No deft touches, no dinky glances, but Kohli was at his best as he looked to wander down the track and meet the ball on the up to play his strokes. He literally walked past 50, but then he flicked on a switch and in almost cruise control mode kept accumulating runs against a bowling attack which wilted away.

On the fifth ball of the 27th over, Kohli creamed a square drive and notched up his 36th ODI century. It was also his 60th International ton and in the process, became the fastest player to this milestone.

He got to his 60th ton in 386 innings and is well clear of Sachin Tendulkar who took 427 innings to achieve the same feat.

The other numbers which were notched up during this effort:

: His 15th on the home soil

: 22nd while chasing

: Kohli has scored three centuries in last four fixtures in India

: 5 against West Indies

: Fourth century in this calendar year

: 14th century as a captain of Indian Cricket team

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 21:04 IST