India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma script history in the 1st ODI

West Indies were impressive with the bat. Led by Shimron Hetmyer the visitors posted a commendable 322 runs on the board and then got rid of Shikhar Dhawan in the second over. And then, Virat Kohli walked out, took the game by the scruff of the neck and along with Rohit Sharma sent the Windies bowling on an almighty leather hunt.

Kohli was dominant against both seam and spin, he ran hard between the wickets and put pressure on the bowlers. Rohit, who was cautious to begin with, erupted after his own half-century as the duo took the Windies attack and kept slicing it away every over.

They brought up their 200-run stand and scripted history as it was the first ever partnership of more than 200 runs for any wicket by an Indian pair against Windies. This is their 5th stand of more than 200 and they have achieved this feat twice this year.

This partnership is also India’s highest while chasing as they went past Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli who posted 224 runs against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2009.

Kohli cruised to his 36th ODI century, it was his 15th century on home soil and 22nd triple digit score while chasing. It was also his 5th century against Windies and fourth this year.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, showed his own class as he sprinted away to his own century, his 20th in ODI cricket.

Devendra Bishoo got the better of Kohli as he was stumped for 140 and the partnership of 246 runs was eventually broken.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 20:05 IST