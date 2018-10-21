India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli crosses another milestone

India captain Virat Kohli, playing his first ODI in almost three months, slammed his 49th half century off 35 balls as India attempt to chase a stiff target of 323 against West Indies in first match in Guwahati.

This is the fourth fewest balls he has taken to reach 50 in ODIs. His fastest was when he scored 50 off just 27 balls against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.

In doing so Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone and joined elite company. The India captain scored his 2000th International run in 2018. This is the third successive year that Kohli has scored 2000 international runs. Only three players ever have achieved the feat. Sachin Tendulkar did it from 1996-1998. Matthew Hayden from 2002-2004 and Joe Root from 2015-2017.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma script history in the 1st ODI

This is the fifth time The Delhi batsman has scored 2000 runs in International cricket in a calendar year. Only Kumar Sangakkara with 6 is ahead of him in the list.

The 29-year-old also added more than 100 runs with Rohit Sharma in the First ODI, this is their 15th century stand in the 50 over cricket. At top of the list are Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar who have 26 100 run partnerships to their name.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 19:22 IST