Virat Kohli speaks in fluent Punjabi accent, cracks jokes with fellow young cricketers in Dharamsala as video goes viral

Virat Kohli, the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter, has been a role model for youngsters worldwide. With a global fanbase spanning diverse age groups, Kohli draws admiration from across the cricketing fraternity. In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Kohli has been one of the best performers, and is currently the highest run-scorer in the season with 542 runs in 11 matches. Virat Kohli signs autographs for young players(X)

Currently in Dharamsala for RCB's crucial encounter against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, Kohli broke a sweat during the training session, following which a video of his heartwarming interaction with fellow young cricketers went viral on social media. Kohli could be seen signing autographs as he engaged in an impromptu session with the young players.

Watch:

Kohli has been the key player for the Royal Challengers throughout this year; the side, however, made a disappointing start to its campaign and at the halfway mark, had only one win throughout the season. RCB have since made a strong comeback and are currently on a three-match winning streak; with four wins in 11 matches, RCB are seventh in the points table with 8 points to their name.

Following his brilliant performances this year, Kohli was also named in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup; there remains suspense over his batting position in India's XI, though. While many believe that Kohli should open alongside Rohit Sharma in the marquee tournament – both have opened only once in the format – there are others who want the India great to retain his third spot in the order.

PBKS clash

The significance of the match is not lost on RCB, as they find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their playoff aspirations alive. With three straight victories under their belt, Faf du Plessis' men are riding a wave of momentum into the showdown against PBKS.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, faced a setback in their previous match at Dharamsala against the CSK, and face an uphill task against RCB. They have the same points as the Royal Challengers in the same number of matches, but lag behind in net run rate.