Virat Kohli stares at Glenn Phillips for outrageous catch; Anushka Sharma holds her head as 300th ODI ends in a whimper

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli failed to replicate his performance in the Pakistan clash against New Zealand and was dismissed cheaply on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The star batter was looking good at the start and hit a couple of boundaries before getting dismissed for 11 courtesy a brilliant catch from Glenn Phillips at point. Virat Kohli stunned as Glenn Phillips one-handed blinder left miserable smile on Anushka Sharma's face during IND vs NZ clash.(X Images)

Kohli became the third batter to score 14,000 plus runs in ODIs during the Pakistan clash with a century, but it was just not his day against New Zealand.

It was the fourth ball of the seventh over, and Matt Henry bowled it outside off stump. Kohli got enough room to cut it hard, but Phillips was there to pull off a one-handed blinder, which even left the Indian star in disbelief. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium was shell-shocked, and so was Kohli as he stood there in disbelief while the New Zealand team was elated after the big wicket. Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, was also present at the stadium, as she held her head and had a miserable smile on her face after the Indian superstar was dismissed cheaply against New Zealand.

Phillips has been doing some astonishing things on the field in the ongoing Champions Trophy, which has straightaway in the debate for the best fielder in the world at the moment.

Meanwhile, Kohli became the seventh cricketer to represent India in 300 or more ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with 463 ODIs – the most by any player in world cricket.

Playing his 300th ODI, Kohli only managed to stay at the crease for 14 balls as India lost their top-order cheaply for 30 in just 6.3 overs. Matt Henry claimed the wickets of Shubman Gill (2) and Kohli, while Kyle Jamieson got the better of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for 15.

NZ win toss, elect to bowl first

India lost the toss once again to make it 13 in a row, since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final – the longest streak in this format.

India made one change to their XI from the last match as pacer Harshit Rana made way for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as part of a four-spinner attack. Both India and New Zealand have already confirmed qualification for the semifinals from Group A. Today’s game will decide the group winner and subsequent semifinal line-ups.