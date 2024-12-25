Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Virat Kohli, Steve Smith have slipped down the ranks…’: Ravi Shastri predicts Fab Four's bottom two to bounce back

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 25, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Shastri said that the consistent show from Root and Williamson and the emergence of Harry Brook will only make Kohli and Smith more dangerous.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, who are lagging behind amongst the Fab four, will be dangerous and hungry to bounce back in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli and Smith have hit a century each in the ongoing Test series, but they lacked consistency over the three matches. The Indian maestro slammed a century in the second innings at Perth, but in the next three innings, he failed miserably and kept making the same mistakes - poking the ball outside the off stump to get caught behind.

Australia's Steve Smith (L) talks with India's Virat Kohli as they walk off the ground for the tea break on day two of the third cricket Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)
Australia's Steve Smith (L) talks with India's Virat Kohli as they walk off the ground for the tea break on day two of the third cricket Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Smith has not been at his best with the bat this year, but his century in the Brisbane Test would have surely boosted his confidence.

The former India coach said that the consistent show from Joe Root and Kane Williamson and the emergence of young stars like Harry Brook will only make Kohli and Smith more dangerous to bounce back.

"I think they (Kohli and Smith) will have slipped down the ranks on current form because you know you've got the likes of Root taking off, there's Williamson doing well, Harry Brook has come onto the scene, you know there are a lot of other young players pushing but these are class players. In a situation like this, you know they'll be dangerous because they'll be hungry," Shastri said on the ICC Review.

Root is leading the scoring charts amongst the Fab Four this year with 1556 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 55.57. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has the best test average - 59.58 among the four superstars, scoring 1013 runs.

Smith is at the bottom and scored just 337 runs but still has a better average (28.08) than Kohli, who has managed only 25.06 at an average of 25.06.

‘If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes…’: Shastri

Shastri said that Smith already understood what he needed to do, as he scored a fine century in Brisbane.

"What’s needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined,” Shastri noted.

Talking about Kohli's struggles, he suggested that he needs to show some discipline in the first 40 minutes to get into the zone.

"I think the same with Virat,” Shastri added. “If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don’t think he's (out of form), none of these guys are out of form," Shastri concluded.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On