Watch: Kohli shows stunning reflexes, jumps to his left in less than a second to take brilliant catch in RCB vs RR match

Virat Kohli may not be in the greatest of forms with the bat but he looked as sharp as ever on the field on Tuesday in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Rajasthan Royals. Kohli hardly had any reaction time fielding at midwicket and even his team mate seemed to take a second to digest the fact that he had completed the catch.

Boult had unleashed a full-blooded pull shot and it was travelling at some speed. Kohli flung to his left and took the catch low before slowly getting up as his team mates walked towards him with smiles on their faces.

RCB dished out an incisive bowling show to restrict the in-form Rajasthan Royals to a modest 144 for 8 on Tuesday.

Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) picked up two wickets each to stifle the Royals' batting line-up.

Riyan Parag was the lone bright spot for RR with an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls.

RCB's decision to bowl first yielded great results as they picked up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing RR any scope of building a big partnership.