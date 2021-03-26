India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli surpasses Graeme Smith in elite list of ODI captains

India captain Virat Kohli may have missed out on another century in the 2nd ODI against England, but he still managed to achieve a huge milestone during his 66 runs in Pune. After becoming the fastest to score 10000 runs across formats on home soil in the 1st ODI against England earlier this wee, Kohli registered his 62nd half century on Friday.

During the course of his innings, Kohli surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith to climb to the 5th position in the list of ODI captains with the most runs in the format.

India vs England 2nd ODI - LIVE!

Smith, in his career, had 5,416 runs as captain. Kohli was 41 runs short of Smith's mark before the 2nd ODI. He crossed the mark in the 24th over.

The No.1 in the list is former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who has amassed 8497 runs in his 234 ODIs as captain.

The Australia legend is followed by an India legend. MS Dhoni is at No.2 with 6641 runs in 200 ODIs as captain. Stephen Fleming and Arjuna Ranatunga are at the third and fourth spots.

Kohli, however, has by far the best average and strike combination in that elite list. The India captain is the only one in the huge list to average more than 70 in ODI cricket as captain. His strike is also close to 100, better than most.

Meanwhile, England won the toss again in 2nd ODI and the stand-in captain Jos Buttler elected to bowl. India made one change, bringing in Rishabh Pant for injured Shreyas Iyer.