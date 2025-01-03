Virat Kohli survives golden duck as Steve Smith shakes head in disbelief after being denied stellar one-handed effort

The fifth Test between India and Australia kicked off in dramatic fashion, with significant events unfolding in the early exchanges. India’s decision to omit Rohit Sharma, coupled with Jasprit Bumrah taking charge as captain, caused a drama before the first ball was even bowled. Virat Kohli survived a golden duck after Steve Smith's effort was ruled out by the 3rd umpire(X)

However, the Indian team was already under pressure early into the game as they lost both openers early, leaving their middle-order vulnerable. Things took an even more dramatic turn when Virat Kohli survived a golden duck in a bizarre sequence of events.

It all started with a delivery from Australia's Scott Boland, which was short of good length and pitched around off. Kohli, looking to push at it, got an outside edge that flew to Steve Smith at second slip. Smith, in a desperate attempt, dived and managed to deflect the ball towards fourth slip, where Marnus Labuschagne was waiting to take the catch.

The field erupted as Smith was confident he had scooped it cleanly, but after multiple replays, the TV umpire ruled it not out, stating that the ball had touched the ground. The SCG crowd erupted in relief as the big screen flashed "NOT OUT," much to the dismay of Smith, who shook his head in disbelief, while Kohli was visibly relieved, cracking a wry smile.

The social media was also divided on the catch, with many claiming that the catch was neat. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also believed that Australia were wrongfully denied a wicket.

“0As far as I was concerned, if (the ball) had've come out of (Smith's) hand, he wouldn't have been able to scoop it up. That's what I'm saying, I think his fingers are clearly underneath the ball ... look where his pointer figure is there, it's still underneath the ball,” Ponting said on-air during his commentary stint with 7Cricket.

This moment was a significant reprieve for the Indian team. With two early wickets down and Kohli in the middle, India needed all the experience they could get, and losing him at that stage would have been a devastating blow.

The controversial call was a rare bit of luck for India, a team that has often been on the wrong end of such decisions in this series.

Australia, however, have come out all guns blazing. With the pitch offering assistance to the bowlers, the hosts are in a commanding position, and will aim to capitalize on their early success and press home their advantage.