Virat Kohli teased in RCB dressing room for dance with Shah Rukh Khan after win vs KKR: 'Footwork was good because...'

Virat Kohli delivered yet another chasing masterclass under lights, crafting a sublime unbeaten half-century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismantled Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL opener. Chasing a target of 175, Kohli played the role he knows best – pacing the innings with precision, finishing on an unbeaten 59 in a commanding 36-ball knock. Dinesh Karthik reminded Virat Kohli of his dance with Shah Rukh Khan(RCB/X)

His 30-ball fifty, laced with three sixes and four fours, ensured there were no hiccups as RCB sealed the chase in just 16.2 overs.

Following RCB's big win, Dinesh Karthik, who joined the side as its batting coach ahead of the 2025 season, addressed the dressing room, where he praised Kohli on his knock. The former wicketkeeper-batter also touched upon Kohli's act with Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony ahead of the match, where the duo danced on the stage together.

Karthik, addressing Kohli, said, “There was one man who started off with a nice dance today. Andy said his footwork was good because of the dance. I don't crack such jokes!”

The batting coach, then, lauded Kohli's ability to pace the innings in a run-chase, stating that it was a learning for all the batters.

“I did think, being the chase-master – the tag you got – most importantly, this is a lesson to a lot of the batters (on) how you go through the ebs and flow of the game. You took it hard at the start... then you realised there was a situation where you need to be there. That's what we expect from the batters,” said Karthik.

Phil Salt's fireworks

England's Phil Salt, who made his debut for RCB, scored a brilliant 31-ball 56 to provide the early fireworks. Kohli, meanwhile, anchored the chase with his characteristic authority, making light work of KKR’s bowling attack.

The defending champions had earlier stumbled to a below-par 174/8, thanks to Krunal Pandya’s game-changing 3/29, and once Kohli took control, the result was a foregone conclusion.