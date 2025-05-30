Virat Kohli tells Anushka Sharma 'one more to go' after RCB reach IPL final; her reaction from the stand takes the cake

Virat Kohli inched closer to a maiden Indian Premier League title after Royal Challengers Bengaluru mauled Punjab Kings to register an eight-wicket win in the lopsided Qualifier 1 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday and reach the final. This was RCB's fourth qualification for the final, and first in nine years. RCB reached the IPL final after nine years

Kohli, Bengaluru's leading scorer this season, may not have had the contribution with the bat, having been dismissed for just 12, but he was actively involved in the first innings of match as the RCB bowlers showed no mercy to the Punjab Kings batters. He was seen setting the field on numerous instances and even having a word with the bowlers at times, encouraging them through their spells.

After the win, as the RCB players were seen assembling near the dugout after the customary post-match handshake, an elated Kohli gestured towards his wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands, that RCB have one more match to win. "One more to go," he repeatedly said as he gestured towards the Bollywood actress, and Anushka's reaction said it all.

The former India captain has been with the franchise since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league. Bengaluru reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but were beaten on all three occasions.

Another chance left for Punjab

In a clash between the league stage’s top two teams, table-toppers Punjab Kings failed to show up. Nothing went right for the home side after losing the toss and being asked to bat on a tricky surface. To make matters worse, the Punjab batters played reckless shots as Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma tore through the lineup, taking three wickets each.

Punjab were folded for 101 runs in 14.1 overs, the joint third-lowest total by a team in IPL playoffs. RCB reached the target in just 10 overs with opener Phil Salt, who made 56 not out, leading the charge.

Punjab can still make the final if they can win the second qualifier against the winner of Friday's eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.