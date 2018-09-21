Virat Kohli to debut in a movie? Twitter post leaves fans confused

Virat Kohli, who has been rested from the ongoing Asia Cup, tweeted about the latest project he is working in. Kohli put out a tweet and called it, “Trailer: The Movie”.

However, the image which he shared in the Tweet showed him wearing a Wrogn apparel which could well mean that it has to do something with the aforementioned brand in which Kohli has a share.

Hence, it is not yet confirmed if the project is a full-fledged movie or just a short movie for brand promotion.

Virat Kohli was rested in the Asia Cup as the BCCI wanted to monitor his back which has become a problem in the recent past. Rohit Sharma is leading the side in his absence. However, the decision of the BCCI did not go down too well with former chief of the selection committee Sandeep Patil, who said that Kohli could have been instead rested during the West Indies series which follows the Asia Cup.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, believes that his absence would not have any significant impact on the tournament and India remain the favourites.

India have qualified for the super four round and will face Bangladesh in their first match. Rohit and team were put under pressure by an inspired Hong Kong in the first match, but then went on to win the match. However, they were convincing in their win against Pakistan and now look favourites to win the tournament.

