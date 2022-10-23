Virat Kohli to resume intense T20I battle with Rohit Sharma as India meet arch-rivals Pakistan at World Cup

Two of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and run-machine Virat Kohli are all set to enter their names in the record books at the ICC World T20 2022 hosted by defending champions Australia. Making his captaincy debut at the grandest stages of them all, veteran Indian opener Rohit will lead Team India in the mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

The Kohli-starrer Team India will meet Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their campaign opener at the ICC World T20 2022. The blockbuster clash between the traditional rivals will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Spearheading the batting charge of the Men In Blue, Indian skipper Rohit and batting icon Kohli will enter the Super 12 stage as the leading run-getters at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Rohit, who has featured in all seven T20 World Cups, is the all-time leading run-getter for Team India in the showpiece event. Nicknamed the Hitman for his explosive batting style, the veteran Indian batter has amassed 847 runs for Team India in 33 matches at the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Rohit's teammate Kohli is only two runs behind the Indian captain in the elite list.

Kohli has accumulated 845 runs for Team India in 21 matches at the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena is the all-time leading run-getter (1016 runs) in the history of T20 World Cup. Indian skipper Rohit is also the all-time top scorer in the shortest format of the game. The 35-year-old has smashed 3,737 runs in 142 matches for Team India.

Rohit is followed by former Indian skipper Kohli, who has amassed 3,712 runs in 109 T20Is for the 2007 world champions. Batting maestro Kohli has registered the most 50-plus scores in T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old has registered 50-plus scores on 10 occasions at the T20 World Cup. India's all-format opener Rohit has achieved the same feat on 8 occasions for the Men In Blue at the T20 World Cup.

