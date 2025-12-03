Virat Kohli topples Shubman Gill in ICC ODI rankings after Ranchi heroics; Rohit Sharma’s crown now in sight

Star India batter Virat Kohli surpassed Shubman Gill in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, released on Wednesday, following his heroic knock in the series opener against South Africa in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma, however, retained the top spot, extending his lead over New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli stitched a 136-run partnership that was vital in posting 349/8 in the first ODI against South Africa.(HT_PRINT)

Kohli continued his stunning ODI form, smashing a 120-ball 135 against the Proteas to guide India to a 17-run win in Ranchi. It was his 52nd career ODI century, his third at the venue, and his first since February. En route, he forged a 136-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit, who scored a valiant 57 as India set a formidable target of 350 runs.

With the match-winning knock, Kohli went past Gill, who was ruled out of the ODI series while recovering from a neck injury sustained last month during the Kolkata Test, into fourth place on the ICC rankings chart. He now has 751 rating points and is just 32 points behind Rohit Sharma’s top spot.

He was the No.1 ranked batter for a lengthy period of more than three years towards the end of the last decade, but hasn't held the premier position since Pakistan's Babar Azam displaced him at the top in April 2021, and the ongoing South Africa series offers a prime opportunity for the modern-day legend to climb higher.

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, who picked up a four-wicket haul to stop a spirited fightback from the South African batters in Ranchi, moved to the sixth spot in the ODI rankings for the bowlers. He now has 641 rating points as he went past New Zealand's Mitchell Santner to become the highest-ranked Indian bowler in the format.

In T20I rankings, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy continue to dominate. The left-handed batter has 920 rating points, and owns a good lead over second-placed Phil Salt, while the bowler has a rating of 780.