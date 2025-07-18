'Virat Kohli was always up for scrap. Never saw it with Shubman Gill': India captain called out for faking 'fiery side'

Shubman Gill's rise to captaincy has coincided with a run of stunning form, but the pressure of leadership is beginning to show. In a series that has already delivered high-voltage drama, the third Test at Lord’s exposed a different kind of scrutiny that had less to do with Gill's batting and more with his temperament. Shubman Gill has been told to not show his 'fiery side' just because he's now the captain.(Files)

The 25-year-old arrived at Lord's with 485 runs in the series, including a career-best 269. However, it was Gill's antics on the field that caught the attention in the third Test. Gill was involved in a heated spat with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett during the third day of the Test, and the Indian captain also used obscene language and gestures, which were caught on camera.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Gill’s mid-match verbal spat may have thrown him off balance, both mentally and tactically, heading into the crucial fourth-innings chase.

“The thing with Virat Kohli was that he would get even more fired up and become a better batter [if things got nasty]. What disappointed me with Shubman Gill — and that's why I was wondering, where is Shubman Gill heading? — because that seemed like it didn't have the right effect on Shubman Gill the batter," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo's Match Day.

Gill was dismissed for just 6 in the second innings after the exchange with Crawley. According to Manjrekar, the added spotlight, especially on a fresh Day 4 pitch with a new ball, did the young captain no favours.

"If Shubman Gill had that kind of a fiery side to him, we would have seen it a little earlier. You don't have to show it when you're captain. Or did he show it because he's got this confidence now that he's won a Test match and scored so many runs?" Manjrekar asked.

"Because with Virat Kohli, you could see he was ready for a scrap. He was always looking to get into the thick of things, even before he was captain. That was a trait we saw early on. With Shubman Gill, I've never seen it before."

India trailing 1-2

India now trail 1–2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but the break before the fourth Test gives Gill a much-needed window to reset.

"I think this break of eight days is perfect for him. There are a lot of good people around him. His father — who played a big part in his cricketing journey — would know his son better than anyone. Whether he's a Virat Kohli, a potential Kohli, or an [MS] Dhoni, or somewhere in between. I'm guessing somewhere in between. So he's got to find his own way. But whatever that way is, it has to enhance his leadership qualities and make him a better batter," Manjrekar added.

The fourth Test begins in Manchester on July 23.