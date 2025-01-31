Virat Kohli's flop show can't stop fan from driving 8 hours on bike 'again tomorrow': 'After my mom and dad, it's you'

So what if Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply? So what if Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy after 12 years ended in a disappointment? So what if Kohli couldn't get some much-needed runs under his belt? And so what… if he lasted only 15 balls to score 6 at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium? Fans still can't wait for Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways to begin sooner. Kohli's presence alone in the same vicinity, breathing the same air as them, is enough to bring more fans into the stadium. Despite 10,000 to 12,000 fans returning disappointed on Friday, Kohli fans are willing to go the extra yard, as long as their 'King' is in the city. Is there a bigger crowd-puller in Indian cricket than Virat Kohli?(PTI)

One fan, his name unknown, drove all the way from Manesar to watch his beloved Kohli play. And like a true fan, his emotions, feelings, and admiration towards Kohli didn't change with the score registered against his name. In fact, he has vowed to come back again tomorrow – expect more people tomorrow – as Kohli is likely to take the field on Saturday, with Delhi ending Day 2 at 334/7, ahead of Railways (241 all-out) by 93 runs.

'After my mom and dad, it's you, sir'

"I came for Virat Kohli but King Kohli is back in the dugout after getting out. Still, all I want to say is 'Kohli… brother! Your aura was, is and will always remain. You were King Kohli, still are and always will be. I came yesterday also. I have been riding the bike for 8 hours from Manesar. And I will go back now. Still, I will come tomorrow again. Until Virat Kohli leaves Delhi, till them I will be here. All I want to tell Virat Kohli is 'Sir, your get out for 0, whether your score runs or not, I have watched you, my life is blessed. After my mom and dad, it is you, sir. Love you so much," the fan told ESPNCricinfo.

"The four that he hit, you cannot imagine. That was not a four, that was my heartbeat, honestly. After he was bowled, I was disappointed for a while but after that, it was all fine. No worries, Kohli bhai. I have followed each and every century of yours. No matter you playing in any corner of the world, my day is made."

Rest assured, irrespective of whether Kohli gets another chance to bat, with two more days left in the game, expect fans to turn up to the venue in numbers as long as Kohli is in and around the stadium.