Virat Kohli's India jersey spotted at Babar Azam's home ground as Pakistan fan's act goes viral during Champions Cup

There is no matching Virat Kohli's global craze. If it wasn't for his popularity, cricket wouldn't have earned a vote for a return to the Olympics for the 2028 Los Angeles edition. Over the course of his career, where the 35-year-old dominated across formats to emerge as a modern-era legend and stands on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time records, Kohli has garnered from fans across the world, including Pakistan. Virat Kohli's India jersey spotted in Faisalabad crowd

On Sunday, a video of a Pakistan fan waving Kohli's Indian team jersey during a Champions One-Day Cup match in Faisalabad, the home ground of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, went viral on social media. It happened during the match between Stallions and Markhors and the act gained more popularity because the match featured Babar as well.

This is surely not the first instance of the craze of Kohli in Pakistan and among Pakistan fans. Back in 2022, a Pakistan spectator, during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, was seen holding a poster in which he asked the India star to score a century in the country. "I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace," the message on the poster read and it was placed on top of an image of Kohli batting. More recently, a Pakistan cricket fan went viral on social media after she flaunted a Kohli pendant during the T20 World Cup match against India in New York.

Kohli gears up for Bangladesh challenge

The former India captain is currently in Chennai as part of a training camp set up by the BCCI in preparation for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series opener is on Thursday at the Chepauk, while the second Test will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium next week.

This will be Kohli's first appearance in a Test match since January 3, where he participated in the tour of South Africa, and first Test at home in 2024, having skipped the England series in February-March owing to birth of his second child.

India, meanwhile, will look to strengthen their hold on the top spot in the World Test Championship points table when they take on Bangladesh and aim to keep their impeccable record on home turf intact. A clean sweep for India, who have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh and haven't suffered a home-series defeat since 2012, will see them inch closer to qualifying for the WTC final for the third straight time.