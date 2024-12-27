Virat Kohli's shoulder push, fiery antics branded 'theatre' by ENG great: 'How boring it would be without the showman'

Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, is loving the drama unfolding in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India. The fourth Test in Melbourne has seen tensions rise to an all-time high, and Virat Kohli is at the centre of it. The legendary India batter first made headlines after shoulder-barging Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. Virat Kohli's shoulder push, fiery antics branded 'theatre' by Kevin Pietersen Carrett/AAP Image via REUTERS (AAP Image via REUTERS)

This incident led to Kohli being docked 20 per cent of his match fees. Not only that but he was also handed one demerit point by the ICC. The 36-year-old, who was dubbed as "King" when India landed Down Under in November, quickly became a villain for the Australian media as the latter ran headlines calling the former India captain "clown."

However, Pietersen loves whatever Kohli is doing on the field, saying the game would be boring without the "showman." Without mincing his words, Pietersen also stated that other cricketers would call time on their careers after achieving 1/4th of what Virat Kohli has achieved.

"Virat creating theatre down under! Let’s GO! Imagine how boring it would be without the showman! And he’s earned EVERYTHING with his runs over his career," Kevin Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Many would end their successful international careers with a 1/4 of what he’s achieved," he added.

Melbourne crowd boos Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli looked in his zone when he came out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia. The right-hander made a conscious choice of letting the deliveries bowled outside the off-stump go. He also formed a 102-run stand with opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, a horrific mix-up in the middle between Kohli and Jaiswal led to the latter walking back to the hut after scoring 82. Kohli, soon after, fished outside the off-stump and lost his wicket to Scott Boland.

After being dismissed for 36, the Melbourne crowd mercilessly booed Virat Kohli. At one point, Kohli got affected by a comment made by an Australian spectator.

Kohli entered the tunnel area of the MCG, turned around, and walked back towards the spectator. The official then stepped in to ask Kohli to continue walking. He put an arm around the 36-year-old's shoulder to calm the situation down.

At stumps on Day 2, India's score read 164/5 with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The visitors are still trailing by 310 runs after Australia put up 474 in the first innings.