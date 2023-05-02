Watch: Virat Kohli's stunning catch puts Anushka Sharma on cloud nine during RCB's low-scoring thriller against LSG

Many moods of Virat Kohli were on display when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squared off against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No.43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, an animated Kohli flaunted the aggressive style of playing the game on several occasions at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Before Virat Kohli reignited his rivalry with Gautam Gambhir, the ex-RCB skipper plucked two crucial catches to earn special praise from Anushka.(ANI-IPL)

Before Kohli reignited his rivalry with Gautam Gambhir, the former RCB skipper was seen giving a noteworthy send-off to his former India teammate Krunal Pandya. The batting maestro had a busy day on the field as the ex-RCB captain plucked not one but two crucial catches which eventually turned the tie on its head at Lucknow.

ALSO READ: 'Rahul should be on stretcher': Gavaskar, Manjrekar’s alarming reactions after LSG captain suffers injury scare in IPL

Kohli was safe as houses when Pandya failed to outsmart Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over of the LSG innings. The former India skipper silenced the crowd with his epic gesture following Pandya's dismissal in the opening powerplay. Kohli then took a sharp catch which even brought a smile to Anushka Sharma's face in the stands.

Watch the video below:

Celebrating her 35th birthday during the IPL 2023 encounter, Kohli's wife had an unforgettable reaction after the ace cricketer completed the dismissal of Ayush Badoni prior to the end of the fifth over. Anushka's priceless reaction to Virat's brilliant catch soon became the talk of the town on social media. Earlier, Kohli penned a heartwarming note for Anushka on her special day.

Kohli, who recently completed 100 catches in the world's richest T20 league, failed to cash in on his start with the willow against Lucknow. The former Bangalore skipper scored 31 off 30 balls in the recently concluded encounter between RCB and LSG at Lucknow. Avenging their dramatic defeat at the hands of the Lucknow heavyweights on Monday, Faf du Plessis and Co. defeated Rahul's men by 18 runs in the low-scoring encounter.

RCB skipper Du Plessis was named the Player of the Match for his impressive 44-run knock off 40 balls. RCB's impressive win over LSG has helped the Bangalore-based franchise in securing the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. RCB have picked up 10 points from 9 matches this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore will next meet Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON