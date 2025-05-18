Virat Kohli's Test retirement 'surprises' Sourav Ganguly: 'Can anyone leave the sport without...'

Sourav Ganguly's first reaction to Virat Kohli's Test retirement is here. The former India captain and BCCI President said that he is surprised by the right-hander's call to bid adieu to the longest format of the game ahead of the all-important five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20. Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests earlier this game, and he brought the curtain down on his career, having played 123 Tests. Sourav Ganguly reacts to Virat Kohli's retirement from the longest format of the game.

Kohli finished with 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He smashed 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He also scored seven double centuries, all of which came during the period of 2015-19, when he was the captain of the side.

The 36-year-old is also the most successful Indian Test captain, overseeing 40 victories. The world was expecting Kohli to make a trip to England and make it count after the poor returns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. However, Kohli stunned the world by announcing his retirement on May 11.

Kohli's Test retirement came days after Rohit Sharma's announcement, and now the team will be without its two senior pros for the England tour.

"It's their own decision. Can anyone leave the sport without it being their own wish? But it's been a fantastic career, and the same goes for Rohit Sharma. Both of them have had incredible careers," Ganguly said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

When asked whether Kohli's decision surprised him, Ganguly did not hesitate before responding, "Yes, I am surprised."

During Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI President, Kohli had a public fallout with the former India captain after he stepped down as the T20I captain. Days later, the ODI captaincy was taken away from him. This did not go down well with Kohli, who then resigned as the Test skipper following the series loss against South Africa.

Both Ganguly and Kohli provided different versions of what transpired regarding captaincy, and the duo have not spoken openly since then.

Who will become India's next Test captain?

Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to become India's next Test captain following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the longest format. Ganguly acknowledged that selectors have a tough call to make as there are many candidates.

"The selectors will make decisions as per their understanding. A lot must be thought about in terms of captaincy. Long-term thinking. Many are talking about Jasprit Bumrah. There are concerns about his injury. We will have to think about everything together," said Ganguly.

Shubman Gill will play India A's second unofficial Test against the England Lions. The Men's Selection Committee recently announced an 18-member squad for the A tour.

The official squad for the five-match series against England is expected to be announced this week. Shubman Gill is expected to be named the next Indian Test captain. According to reports, Rishabh Pant is more than likely to be named his deputy.